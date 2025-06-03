LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister
BS Web Team New Delhi
Live News Today: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that farmers have volunteered 36,000 acres of land for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati’s greenfield capital project. This land will be used for developing an international airport, smart industries, and a sports city. The minister stated that the TDP-led NDA government requires 5,000 acres to construct an airport comparable to Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport, and 2,500 acres each for smart industries and an international sports city.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that his administration has collaborated with Isro to utilise space technology for real-time, citizen-focused governance. On Monday, he highlighted the state’s Real Time Governance System (RTGS) signing a five-year agreement with Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) to improve the AWARE platform using satellite imagery and scientific data.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has abandoned its plan to acquire robotic lifebuoys made in Turkey, officials confirmed, following public disapproval of Turkey’s support for Pakistan. These remotely operated rescue devices, intended to assist lifeguards in saving drowning victims, were planned for deployment at six beaches: Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai.
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the procurement of Turkish-made robotic lifebuoys has been cancelled. Each device featured dual water jets, a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery, and could carry up to 200 kg. They were capable of travelling 800 metres into the sea at speeds up to 18 km/h and could operate for around an hour.
Union Home secretary Govind Mohan called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed with him border fencing, relief measures for internally displaced persons and the overall law and order situation in the state.
The meeting between the Union Home secretary and the Manipur governor took place on Monday in which Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Manipur chief secretary, Security Advisor to Manipur government and senior officials were present.
10:57 AM
U'khand govt starts 'Super 100' program to give free coaching to medical, engineering aspirants
The Uttarakhand government on Monday started the ‘Super 100' programme to provide free coaching to 100 meritorious students for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance examination. School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat started the programme for Class 12 science students studying in government schools under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”.
10:56 AM
Schools in Aizawl to remain shut due to heavy rain
Schools in Aizawl remained closed for the fourth day on Tuesday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mud-flows and rock falls in different parts of the state. A notification issued by Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management authority chairman Lalhriatpuia said that all schools within Aizawl district are advised to suspend attendance of school students to ensure safety and well-being of the students on June 3.
10:33 AM
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said one should expect a trade deal between India and the US in the "not-too-distant future" as the two countries have found a place that works for them. “So the idea is when they put the right person and India put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed, I think, to be in a very, very good place," Lutnick said in his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit here Monday.
First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:46 AM IST