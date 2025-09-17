Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign
Live

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

LIVE updates today: Catch all the latest developments here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi

Sept. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Churachandpur, Manipur.(Photo:PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, prompting the BJP to launch a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada” to commemorate the milestone of its prominent leader.
 
Under the campaign, BJP-led governments at the Centre and in various states have announced a range of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness initiatives. These include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual gatherings, and fairs promoting indigenous products, which will continue till October 2.
 
To mark the occasion, Modi is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children. He will also unveil several development programmes targeting tribal welfare and address the public.
  The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Patna on September 24, where the party’s top leadership is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and intensify its attack on the BJP over the “vote chori” issue, sources said on Wednesday.
 
The extended CWC meeting will include permanent and special invitees, state Congress chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders.
 
The discussion is likely to centre on Bihar’s electoral outlook, campaign strategy, future polls, and alleged “vote chori”, sources added.
 
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 am on September 24, with senior leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in attendance.
 
The development comes as seat-sharing negotiations among Mahagathbandhan allies continue, following Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, which targeted the alleged “vote chori” and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, energising the party cadre in the state.
   
11:04 AM

President Murmu greets PM Modi on birthday, says he instilled culture of achieving great goals

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country. "Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance," Murmu said in her birthday greetings to the PM.
10:57 AM

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after 3-week halt

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills resumed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, after a suspension of 22 days due to a devastating landslide that claimed 34 lives and injured 20, officials said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon