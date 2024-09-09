LIVE news: Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case about the murder and rape of a medical doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter at 10:30am, according to the top court's website. The central government has asked the top court to look into the West Bengal government's failure to provide logistical support to the CISF, which is responsible for security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two terrorists were shot dead as alert Army troops prevented an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The gunfight began in the late hours of Sunday in Nowshera's Laam area when military forces detected movement of a militant group attempting to infiltrate the border. The White Knight Corps, an Army unit based in Jammu, shared on the social media platform X that they initiated an operation to counter infiltration during the night between September 8 and 9 in the broader Laam region. This action was taken in response to intelligence received from security agencies and law enforcement agencies.