LIVE news: Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Two terrorists were shot dead as alert Army troops prevented an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The gunfight began in the late hours of Sunday in Nowshera's Laam area when military forces detected movement of a militant group attempting to infiltrate the border. The White Knight Corps, an Army unit based in Jammu, shared on the social media platform X that they initiated an operation to counter infiltration during the night between September 8 and 9 in the broader Laam region. This action was taken in response to intelligence received from security agencies and law enforcement agencies.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case about the murder and rape of a medical doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter at 10:30am, according to the top court's website. The central government has asked the top court to look into the West Bengal government's failure to provide logistical support to the CISF, which is responsible for security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
After being announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kathua Assembly Constituency, Bharat Bhushan thanked BJP and the top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am very grateful to the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, his entire central team and our state's present Ravinder Rana ji, our Kathua head Gopal Mahajan ji...I am thankful to all of them who have reposed their confidence in me and I am very thankful to them," Bharat Bhushan told reporters.
Deep Depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri on Monday: IMD
The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon, the IMD stated. The weather office said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a Deep Depression. The system lay centered at about 70 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).
Attempt to derail Kalindi Express by placing LPG cylinder on tracks in UP: Police
An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area, police officials stated on Monday. The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.
Love, respect and humility missing in Indian politics: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in his address to the Indian American community in Texas, where he also criticised the RSS for believing that India is "one idea". Gandhi made the remarks on Sunday in Dallas during his first interaction with the Indian diaspora after becoming Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha this summer. "RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas," he said.
"Very much like the United States, we believe everybody should be allowed to participate. We believe that everybody should be allowed to dream, (and) everybody should be given space, regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, history,” he said.
