LIVE news: SIT to file charge sheet soon Sambhal violence case as deadline approaches
BS Web Team New Delhi
A special investigation team (SIT) is likely to soon file the charge sheet in the 12 cases stemming from violence in Sambhal in November last year. According to senior police officials speaking on Tuesday, these charge sheets need to be filed soon due to an approaching deadline.
A total of 26 trains are experiencing delays as a result of reduced visibility caused by fog, as reported by Indian Railways on Thursday. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog. The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 252.
Prolonged incarceration without trial amounts to infringement of the right to life under the Constitution, the Bombay High Court has said while urging a special court to expedite the trial in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The high court has also said the special court shall frame charges in nine months. Framing of charges is the first step towards start of the trial. In its detailed order, made available on Tuesday, the bench said it was a settled and recognised principle of law that the prolonged incarceration of the accused without trial amounts to infringement or violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. "That, long period of incarceration and unlikelihood of the trial being completed in the near future necessitates consequential release of the undertrial on bail," the bench said.
10:02 AM
Meta to fire 3,600 employees
Meta has said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision will affect five percent of its workforce.
10:00 AM
News update: TikTok prepares for immediate shut-off in the US on Sunday
9:43 AM
PM Modi emplanes for Mumbai, will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning departed for his one-day visit to Mumbai where he would dedicate three frontline naval combatants to the nation and inaugurate an ISKCON project. PM Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. At around 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.
9:38 AM
Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur members of newly constituted PMML Society
The government has reconstituted the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society with former Union minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it. According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Culture, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra, has got another five-year term as the organisation's chairperson.
9:33 AM
ED gets MHA sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The Union Home Ministry has granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said. The federal agency has filed a chargesheet against the 56-year-old politician before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here last year after arresting him in March.
8:58 AM
2018 Elgar case: Prolonged jail stay sans trial violation of Article 21, says HC
Granted interim relief in a 2013 rape case, self-styled godman Asaram returned to his ashram in Jodhpur's Pal village, police said on Wednesday. Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 31 to the self-styled godman, who is serving life imprisonment. A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor at his ashram in 2013.
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST