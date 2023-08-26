LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM
Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
...Read MorePrime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture.
First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 7:53 AM IST