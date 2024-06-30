LIVE: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today post LS polls; India lifts T20 World Cup after 13 yrs
BS Web Team New Delhi
After the Lok Sabha election's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme will resume from today. The programme will be aired at 11 am. This will be the first 'Mann Ki Baat' since the elections. Health Minister JP Nadda along with other BJP leaders will listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat from various locations in Delhi.
History was made at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, as India triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. Chasing a target of 177 in the final, the Proteas lost quick wickets to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock then formed a partnership, adding 58 runs off 39 balls before Stubbs gave away his wicket on an innocuous delivery from Axar Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Team India after T20 World Cup win.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the city's hardest-hit areas and drainage systems to assess the damage caused by heavy rains, according to an official statement on Saturday. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also visited East Kidwai Nagar and Golf Links to address waterlogging issues, even though these areas are under the Central government-controlled NDMC, the Delhi government said in a statement. He discussed the overflowing Barapullah drain with the central government, which has instructed the relevant agency to clean it. Plans are being made for a comprehensive strategy to prevent future waterlogging, the statement added.
8:56 AM
Guv Ananda Bose asks TMC govt to issue white paper on West Bengal's financial situation
Governor CV Ananda Bose urged the Mamata Banerjee government to publish a white paper on West Bengal's financial state, citing concerns of a fiscal crisis. Bose made these remarks after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. He expressed deep concern over what he described as a severe financial breakdown and distressing fiscal situation in West Bengal.
8:40 AM
11 Bangladeshis held at Agartala Railway Station for entering India illegally
In a late-evening operation, authorities apprehended eleven Bangladeshi nationals (5 females and 6 males) at Agartala Railway Station. They were caught attempting to illegally enter India, reportedly planning to travel to various cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Odisha by train. A case has been registered against these individuals, and they will be presented before the court on Sunday.
8:30 AM
Delhi LG V K Saxena inspects city's worst-hit areas, drains after heavy rains
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the city's most severely affected areas and drainage systems to evaluate the damage caused by heavy rains. He discussed the overflowing Barapullah drain with the central government, which has instructed the relevant agency to clean it. Plans are being developed for a comprehensive roadmap to prevent future waterlogging, the statement added.
8:28 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 final: 13-yr draught ended, India lifts cup in Barbados
History was made at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, as India defeated South Africa by 7 runs to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. Chasing a target of 177 in the final, the Proteas lost early wickets to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. With 16 runs needed off the final 6 balls, rain began to fall as Hardik Pandya came in to bowl. David Miller hit a full toss with all his might, but Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch, dismissing Miller and bringing India one step closer to victory.
8:26 AM
PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today post Lok Sabha polls
Following the Lok Sabha election victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program will resume today at 11 am. This will be the first 'Mann Ki Baat' since the elections. Health Minister JP Nadda, along with other BJP leaders, will listen to PM Modi's address from various locations in Delhi.
First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 8:24 AM IST