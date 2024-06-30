LIVE: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today post LS polls; India lifts T20 World Cup after 13 yrs

After the Lok Sabha election's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme will resume from today. The programme will be aired at 11 am. This will be the first 'Mann Ki Baat' since the elections. Health Minister JP Nadda along with other BJP leaders will listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat from various locations in Delhi.





History was made at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, as India triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. Chasing a target of 177 in the final, the Proteas lost quick wickets to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock then formed a partnership, adding 58 runs off 39 balls before Stubbs gave away his wicket on an innocuous delivery from Axar Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Team India after T20 World Cup win.





Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the city's hardest-hit areas and drainage systems to assess the damage caused by heavy rains, according to an official statement on Saturday. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also visited East Kidwai Nagar and Golf Links to address waterlogging issues, even though these areas are under the Central government-controlled NDMC, the Delhi government said in a statement. He discussed the overflowing Barapullah drain with the central government, which has instructed the relevant agency to clean it. Plans are being made for a comprehensive strategy to prevent future waterlogging, the statement added.