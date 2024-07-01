Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TEST VERSION OF LIVE BLOG: Modi to address 111th edition of Mann Ki Baat

From PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to Joe Biden facing backlast at the presidential debate, catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

After the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be resuming his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. 

Ahead of Presidential elections in November, President Joe Biden's speech at the presidential debate was termed exhausted and unplanned. While Jill Biden assured the voters that they are all in for the elections, several Republicans demanded his removal.


Three new criminal laws have kicked in today, replacing the colonial-era criminal laws
10:30 AM

Despite setback in Lok Sabha polls, Maha CM confident of winning assembly elections

10:27 AM

Indian cricket team, media persons stuck in Barbados after all flights were cancelled following hurricane

Hurricane Beryl intensified into an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm as it approached the Caribbean. While residents have been asked to be prepared for the impact, domestic and international flights have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. Consequently, the Indian cricket team, which recently concluded a successful World Cup tournament in West Indies, is stuck in the island nation. Along with the Team India crew, media personnel from the country are also stuck until the threat of the storm withers away.  
10:16 AM

Here's what XYZ Minister had to say on Assault in west bengal

On a viral video showing West Bengal man assaulting couple in 'illicit relationship', AAP MP Sandeep Pathak says, "I have not seen the video and I don't have detailed information on the same. Law and order should not be affected anywhere in the country. Everyone should equal rights and honour. But politics has stooped to such level that it has become difficult to adjudge what is right and what is wrong just by looking at it - who is doing it or making it happen, why is it happening and is it right or wrong...TMC is in a better position to respond to it."
10:13 AM

PM Modi to address 111th edition of Mann Ki baat today after Lok Sabha election results

Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Mann Ki Baat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon