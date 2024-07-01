TEST VERSION OF LIVE BLOG: Modi to address 111th edition of Mann Ki Baat
From PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to Joe Biden facing backlast at the presidential debate, catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
After the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be resuming his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Ahead of Presidential elections in November, President Joe Biden's speech at the presidential debate was termed exhausted and unplanned. While Jill Biden assured the voters that they are all in for the elections, several Republicans demanded his removal.
Three new criminal laws have kicked in today, replacing the colonial-era criminal laws
10:30 AM
Despite setback in Lok Sabha polls, Maha CM confident of winning assembly elections
10:27 AM
Indian cricket team, media persons stuck in Barbados after all flights were cancelled following hurricane
Hurricane Beryl intensified into an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm as it approached the Caribbean. While residents have been asked to be prepared for the impact, domestic and international flights have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. Consequently, the Indian cricket team, which recently concluded a successful World Cup tournament in West Indies, is stuck in the island nation. Along with the Team India crew, media personnel from the country are also stuck until the threat of the storm withers away.
10:16 AM
Here's what XYZ Minister had to say on Assault in west bengal
On a viral video showing West Bengal man assaulting couple in 'illicit relationship', AAP MP Sandeep Pathak says, "I have not seen the video and I don't have detailed information on the same. Law and order should not be affected anywhere in the country. Everyone should equal rights and honour. But politics has stooped to such level that it has become difficult to adjudge what is right and what is wrong just by looking at it - who is doing it or making it happen, why is it happening and is it right or wrong...TMC is in a better position to respond to it."
10:13 AM
PM Modi to address 111th edition of Mann Ki baat today after Lok Sabha election results
Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat
Topics : Mann Ki Baat
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST