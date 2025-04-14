Monday, April 14, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India has moved extradition request for Mehul Choksi, confirms Belgium

India has moved extradition request for Mehul Choksi, confirms Belgium

The Belgian authorities said that Mehul Choksi is currently in custody as preparations for further judicial proceedings are underway

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi is an Indian businessman accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Belgium’s Federal Public Service of Justice on Monday confirmed the arrest of Mehul Choksi, saying that the Indian authorities have moved an extradition request for the fugitive diamantaire.
 
“Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, April 12, 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi,” the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.
 
The Belgian authorities said that Choksi is currently in custody as preparations for further judicial proceedings are underway, and he has been granted access to legal representation.
 
 
Who is Mehul Choksi?
 
Mehul Choksi, 65, is a diamond businessman accused in the wanted by India’s top investigation agencies — the CBI and the ED — for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB) of ₹13,850 crore. Choksi left the country on January 2, 2018. His nephew, Nirav Modi, is also an accused in the scam.

Choksi and Nirav Modi allegedly used fake bank documents to trick PNB and cause a huge financial fraud. Nirav Modi is currently in a London jail and is fighting against being sent back to India.
 
Choksi was living in Antigua and Barbuda before he got residency in Belgium on November 15, 2023. His wife, Preeti Choksi, is a Belgian citizen.
 
According to a report by the Associates Times, Choksi got a residency card in Belgium by giving false and fake documents, including fake declarations. It also claims that he didn’t tell the Belgian authorities that he had both Indian and Antiguan citizenship and gave wrong information about his nationality to avoid being sent back to India.
 
Victory of Indian diplomacy: Minister
 
Reacting on Mehul Choksi’s arrest in Belgium, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called it a victory of Indian diplomacy.
 
“It is a matter of pride for India. The arrest became possible due to the successful diplomacy of the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he said.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

