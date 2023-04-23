close

LIVE: 'Price for speaking truth,' says RaGa after vacating Delhi bungalow

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:26 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, who had appealed the verdict in a court in the state and lost on Friday, said he was targeted by the ruling BJP for his forceful attacks on PM Modi. The former Wayanad MP will now have to appeal in the Gujarat High Court or the Supreme Court against the Surat court's order to retain his Lok Sabha membership. "People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth...," he told reporters outside his bungalow before leaving in a car. He said he was shifting his belongings to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, where he would stay for now. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen helping him move in the morning. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to Gandhi on March 27 to vacate his bungalow by today, as per the rules that disqualify lawmakers convicted of crimes and sentenced to more than two years in jail. The Congress party and other opposition parties have condemned the court's verdict and Gandhi's disqualification as a "political vendetta" and an "assault on democracy" by the BJP-led government. The BJP, however, has defended the court's decision and accused Gandhi and his party of questioning the judiciary and disrespecting the law.

Topics : Coronavirus Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

