Latest LIVE: PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony today, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory
Narendra Modi, the elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time. Catch all the latest updates related to his swearing-in here
Narendra Modi will be sworn in as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday in Delhi. The ceremony, set for 7:15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will have 9,000 guests, including international dignitaries like Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Security measures will include paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers, as confirmed by Delhi Police officials.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11:27 am on Wednesday at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport. Naidu praised the NDA's poll success, noting that the Prime Minister had not rested during the three months of campaigning. Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, along with several other VVIPs arriving at Gannavaram airport.
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agrees on global issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite differing views on the conflict in Gaza. President Biden, on an official state visit to Paris, met with Macron. Both leaders emphasized the enduring strength of the American-French partnership in areas including climate, the economy, European security, and cultural ties.
9:46 AM
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony today
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrived in the national capital on Sunday morning to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony today. P Kumaran, from the Ministry of External Affairs, received the Mauritian PM at the airport. Leaders from neighboring nations and the Indian Ocean region will join as distinguished guests at the evening ceremony, emphasizing India's dedication to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'SAGAR' initiative.
9:40 AM
IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, orange alert for Ratnagiri
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, an orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for June 9. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds are expected in these areas. The IMD has also advised the public to take necessary precautions when going out, considering the adverse weather conditions.
9:31 AM
TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to be sworn in as ministers today
Two newly elected MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as it prepares for its third consecutive term at the Centre, confirmed the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party on Sunday. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, son of TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu, will become the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister after he takes oath today in the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Meanwhile, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, one of the wealthiest candidates in this election, will also be sworn in as the Union Minister of State today, according to the TDP.
9:19 AM
6 Naxalites killed in encounter carried total bounty of Rs 38 lakh, says Chhattisgarh police
Six Naxalites were killed in a recent encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, where they were revealed to be notorious militants with a combined bounty of Rs 38 lakh, according to police sources. This operation marks the largest assault by security forces on People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). The incident has instilled fear among Naxalites in the east Bastar division. The encounter occurred near Gobel and Thulthuli villages under Orcha police station limits on Friday.
9:08 AM
Leaders from neighbouring nations, Indian Ocean region to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Distinguished guests from neighboring nations and the Indian Ocean region are set to attend the highly anticipated ceremony of NDA leader Narendra Modi's oath-taking as India's Prime Minister on Sunday evening. This gathering highlights India's firm dedication to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the visionary 'SAGAR' initiative. Among these leaders are heads of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif arrived yesterday, while the rest are expected to arrive today.
8:56 AM
PM-elect Narendra Modi visits National War Memorial in Delhi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony
Before his evening swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial in the national capital on Sunday morning. Accompanying him was Rajnath Singh, the outgoing Defence Minister. Earlier, Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Today at 7:15 PM, Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, a feat achieved only by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
8:27 AM
US President Biden, Emmanuel Macron agree on global issues, express different views on Gaza war
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted their agreement on global affairs, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite differing views on the conflict in Gaza. Biden, on an official state visit to Paris, met with Macron. During a media appearance, both presidents declined to take questions and downplayed their disagreements on the Middle East. They reaffirmed the strong American-French partnership on multiple issues.
8:23 AM
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12
The oath-taking ceremony is set for 11:27 am on Wednesday at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, along with several other VVIPs arriving at Gannavaram airport. Naidu commended the NDA's poll success, highlighting that the Prime Minister had not taken a break during the three months of campaigning.
8:19 AM
Swearing-in Ceremony of PM Modi to take place today at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Narendra Modi will be sworn in for his third consecutive term as India's prime minister on Sunday in Delhi. The ceremony, scheduled for 7:15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Event will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including international dignitaries such as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
