close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Loan fraud case: Why didn't CBI object to bail to Kochhars, asks SC

Justice Trivedi asked Raju about the next date of hearing in the high court. The lawyer told the judge no fresh date has been announced yet

Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 0:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the CBI over not objecting to repeated extension of the two-week interim bail granted in January this year to former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, as to why the probe agency did not resist repeated extension of interim bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court on January 9.

“This order is of January 9 and interim bail was granted for only two weeks. Why have you not resisted? Why are you permitting it to continue for such a long period? According to us, this plea has become infructuous because the impugned order was for only two weeks. You should have moved an objection there (high court),” the bench said.

Justice Trivedi asked Raju about the next date of hearing in the high court. The lawyer told the judge no fresh date has been announced yet.

“You should have moved the high court,” Justice Trivedi said, following which Raju told him he will request his counterpart in Bombay to approach the high court. 

The bench posted the CBI’s plea challenging the January 9 order of the high court for October 16, and asked Raju to seek instruction on what needs to be done.

Also Read

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

ICICI Bank gave sanction to prosecute Kochhar in loan fraud case: CBI

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

Credit extended to Videocon caused loss of Rs 1,000 cr to ICICI Bank

ED registers 490 fraud cases related to NPAs worth over Rs 20 crore

India global powerhouse of growth, innovation: PM Modi on IMF forecast

The burning problem: Water woes at the centre of Punjab's smoke screen

Govt likely to tweak spectrum clauses in the draft Telecom Bill 2022

NewsClick Row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to 10-day custody

3,000 suburban train services to be hit in Mumbai amid 29-day block

Topics : Supreme Court CBI Bank loan fraud Chanda Kochhar

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 0:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon