3,000 suburban train services to be hit in Mumbai amid 29-day block

The block, which began on October 7, has been put in place for the construction of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations, official said

Mumbai Trains

Commuters travel by a local train in Mumbai

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
At least 3,100 suburban services and 260 long-distance trains will be fully or partially cancelled amid the 29-day block on the Western Railway in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.
The block, which began on October 7, has been put in place for the construction of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations, he said.
As per a release, around 2,700 suburban services will be cancelled and about 400 services will be partially disrupted or short-terminated from October 20 onwards.
At least 60 cancellations and 200 partial cancellations or short terminations of long-distance trains are expected during the block period.
"Despite the huge quantum of work involved, the block has been meticulously planned to ensure minimum disruption of rail traffic and inconvenience to passengers, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said.
He further said that the block has been planned so that there is no cancellation of trains in the initial 10 to 13 days.
The Western Railway has undertaken the work of a fast-tracking the sixth line project between Khar and Goregaon stations, covering 8.8 km, the release said.
As a part of this work, platform number 9 of Andheri station closed from the intervening night between October 19 and 20 until the completion of the non-interlocking work, it said.
A 24-hour mega block will be undertaken from 9 pm on November 19 to 9 pm on November 20 at Bandra Terminus for the cut-and-connect of rail tracks, the release said.
This project will enhance the line capacity of the Mumbai suburban section and will help to ease congestion, improve punctuality, and help to add more train services, Western Railway said.
More than 30 lakh people commute on the Western Railway's suburban network that operates between Churchgate and Dahanu stations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Maharashtra Trains

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

