Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: Will banks be closed on Jan 13? Details here

Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: Will banks be closed on Jan 13? Details here

Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: During holidays, while banks may be closed, several banking services such as ATMS and online banking will remain available

Lohri celebration | Photo by Luke_Porter from Freerange Stock

Lohri celebration | Photo by Luke_Porter from Freerange Stock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
As we step into the new year, the list of bank holidays for January 2025 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With the first major festival of the year falling on Monday, January 13, the question on everyone's lips is: Is Monday a bank holiday?
 
The answer is: No, Monday, January 13 is not a bank holiday, and offices and schools are expected to continue, unless stated otherwise by specific institutions. However, there are 13 bank holidays in January. See full list below.
 

Full list of bank holidays in January 2025:

 
Wed, Jan 1 – New Year
 
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana
 
Thu, Jan 2 – New Year Holiday

Also Read

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in January 2025: Check state-wise bank holiday complete list

RBI

Will banks remain closed on January 1, 2025 New Year? All you need to know

New Year 2025

Holiday Calendar 2025: List of festivals and public holidays in India

Rupee, Indian rupee

Funds for foreign trip; translation as career: Top personal finance stories

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes and messages

State: Mizoram
 
Thu, Jan 2 – Mannam Jayanthi
State: Kerala
 
Mon, Jan 6 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
States: Haryana, Punjab
 
Sat, Jan 11 – Missionary Day
State: Mizoram
 
Sat, Jan 11 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
State: Rajasthan
 
Sun, Jan 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
States: West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
 
Sun, Jan 12 – Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
 
Tue, Jan 14 – Makara Sankranti
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana
 
Tue, Jan 14 – Pongal
State: Tamil Nadu
 
Wed, Jan 15 – Makara Sankranti
States: Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana
 
Wed, Jan 15 – Pongal
State: Telangana
 
Wed, Jan 15 – Magh Bihu
State: Assam
 
Wed, Jan 15 – Thiruvalluvar Day
State: Tamil Nadu
 
Thu, Jan 16 – Kanuma Panduga
State: Andhra Pradesh
 
Thu, Jan 16 – Uzhavar Thirunal
State: Tamil Nadu
 
Wed, Jan 22 – Imoinu Iratpa
State: Manipur
 
Thu, Jan 23 – Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
 
Thu, Jan 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
States: Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
 
Sat, Jan 25 – Mohm Hajarat Ali
State: Uttar Pradesh
 
Sat, Jan 25 – State Day
State: Himachal Pradesh
 
Sun, Jan 26 – Republic Day
States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
 
Thu, Jan 30 – Sonam Losar
State: Sikkim
 

Why is Lohri not a bank holiday?

The RBI publishes the official bank holiday calendar, taking into account factors such as national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational requirements. This ensures that banking services align with regional and national needs.
 
Therefore, bank holidays can vary across states due to regional festivals and observances. Lohri, primarily celebrated in Punjab, is not a bank holiday on January 13, 2025. While it holds cultural significance, it does not affect banking operations nationwide.
 
Bank customers are, however, encouraged to check with their local bank branches to confirm specific holiday schedules in their area.
 

ATMs, online banking to remain operational

During holidays, several banking services remain available. Online and mobile banking platforms continue to function, allowing customers to carry out transactions without disruption. ATMs also remain operational for cash withdrawals and other basic services. However, activities involving cheques and promissory notes are suspended on official holidays, as mandated by the Negotiable Instruments Act.
 
For more detailed and state-specific holiday information, it is advisable to refer to the RBI's official announcements or contact local bank branches directly.
 

More From This Section

Tigers

Tiger found dead, nails stolen in Uttarakhand forest; poachers suspected

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE: Cong should take blame if allies feel INDIA bloc is disintegrating, says Sanjay Raut

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

50 Amrit Bharat trains to be built at ICF within 2 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

airplane, airport

Bihar govt approves land acquisition to expand Darbhanga, Raxaul airports

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi, Nikhil Kamath, podcast

PM Modi's podcast debut: A candid conversation on politics, tech, and life

Topics : Holiday Banks banks in india festivals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon