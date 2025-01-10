LIVE news: Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport affects flights
Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world
BS Web Team New Delhi
A dense blanket of fog enveloped parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, delaying more than 150 flights as North India remained gripped by a severe cold wave. Trains services and road traffic were hit as the visibility dropped to zero in several areas. In an update this morning, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said that flight departures have been affected due to dense fog. European climate agency Copernicus has confirmed that the year 2024 was the hottest year on record, and the first with a global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The average global temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius -- 0.72 degrees above the 1991-2020 average and 0.12 degrees higher than that in 2023, the previous record-holder. Every month from January to June 2024 was the warmest ever recorded for those months. The average temperature in 2024 was 1.60 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 baseline, the period before human activities like burning fossil fuels began significantly impacting the climat, the agency noted.
Following the tragic stampede during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi ticket distribution in Tirupati, which claimed six lives and injured over 50 devotees, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded immediate accountability from the government and concerned authorities.
"Why proper arrangements were not made despite the anticipated heavy crowd?," questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy.
9:37 AM
President Murmu to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people here on Friday, an official release said. Murmu will address the valedictory session of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration. She reached the Odisha capital on Thursday. The awardees include, among others, President of Trinidad & Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo in public affairs, Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar from the UK in politics and Dr Sharmila Ford from the US in community service
9:28 AM
Singapore bound Air India flight returns due to mid air technical snag
An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.
9:05 AM
Amid bird flu concerns, Nagpur zoo temporarily halts chicken meals for wild animals
Nagpur's Maharajbagh Zoo has temporarily stopped feeding chicken to wild animals at the facility after three tigers and a leopard died at a wildlife rescue centre in the city, an official has said. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Thursday that the big cats died of avian influenza, possibly contracted after consuming chicken.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Los Angeles California wildfires Russia Ukraine Donald Trump
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST