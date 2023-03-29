Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition protests on Adani issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. on Wednesday amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition members, seeking a probe in the Adani issue.
In a repeat of the last two days, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was presiding over the Lower House proceedings, announced adjournment within a minute of the House having convened for the day, as the Congress, DMK and Left members, wearing black clothes, rushed in to the well of the House, shouting slogans and showing placards.
The opposition members raised slogans and showed placards, alleging collusion between businessman Gautam Adani and the prime minister, while seeking a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Amid the chaos, Mahtab adjourned the House till 12 p.m.
