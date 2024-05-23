Business Standard
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Fishermen warned against going in sea

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea and those out at sea to come back to the coast before May 23

ANI
May 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the creation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal due to the low-pressure area formation and flagged the possibility of its intensification.
The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea and those out at sea to come back to the coast before May 23.
"Today in the morning, a low-pressure area is created which is located in South-West adjoining Central Bay. Its movement will be mostly North-Eastward. After concentration, a depression will be created in the Bay of Bengal till May 26. There are chances of further intensification. By the 25th evening, it will reach the North-East adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal," Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.
"We have issued a warning to fishermen. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal. Fishermen out at sea are advised to come back to the coast before May 23," she added.
According to the IMD, under the influence of yesterday's cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and persisted over the same region as of today.
It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24. It is likely to move northeastwards, intensify further and reach northeast and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by 25th evening.

Topics : Bay of Bengal Cyclone IMD natural calamities

May 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

