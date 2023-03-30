Madhya Pradesh govt promotes use of drones, gives training to young farmers



In a recent cabinet meeting, the government approved the implementation of the “Skill Development Scheme” in agricultural mechanisation. The state government is promoting the use of drones in agriculture as part of farm modernisation and training youths in operating them.



This will help them to be self-employed. For this, about Rs 23 crore has been allotted. The first drone school in the state has opened in Gwalior. Schools are also to start in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Satna. Under this scheme, drone schools are being set up to increase the use of modern equipment In the next three years, 6,000 youths from farmer families will be trained to operate large drones in farming.



Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said: “When I saw the demonstration of spraying nano urea by drones, I realised they could be used for pesticide spraying and other works. Production will increase, and, consequently, the income of the farmers.” At the inauguration of this school, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said: “The use of drones will increase in the future and the schools will open up avenues of employment. The drone is being used very well in agriculture and this can be taken forward. During the spraying of pesticides and fertilisers in the fields, there is a danger to health. Also, uneven spraying affects crops. Drones are helpful in this. The same amount of spraying can be done in less time.”