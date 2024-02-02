Sensex (    %)
                        
Maha backward class panel's survey to end just before midnight on Friday

The survey being carried out by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission in connection with the Maratha quota will end just before midnight on Friday and it will not be extended

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists raise slogans during a protest over their demands for reservations at district collector's office, in Pune on Thursday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

The survey being carried out by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission in connection with the Maratha quota will end just before midnight on Friday and it will not be extended, MSBCC has said.
In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners on Thursday, the MSBCC said, The software (APK) used for this survey will be shut at 2359 hours (11:59 pm) on Friday. There will not be any extension given to the survey. Thus, no such demand should be made.
The officials concerned should inform all the enumerators to complete their survey tomorrow within the stipulated time. The commission should be informed about the completion of the report by 10 am on February 3 by submitting a certificate, the MSBCC added in the letter.
The survey is being carried out to support the state government's curative petition filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota, which has been revived by activist Manoj Jarange.
The SC had on May 5, 2021, struck down reservations for the Maratha community in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 per cent ceiling on overall reservations.
The state government filed a review petition, which was also rejected. It then filed a curative petition. A curative petition is the last constitutional remedy open to a petitioner after the review petition is dismissed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Maratha stir Maratha community Maratha quota Maratha reservation

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

