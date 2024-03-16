Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates country's first LNG-powered bus

MSRTC has signed an MoU with M/s Kings Gas for the conversion of buses to LNG. It includes usage and supply of fuel"

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Photo: X @mieknathshinde

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated India's first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered bus, which will be operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, an official said.
A release from the state-run transport corporation said 5000 of its diesel vehicles will be converted to LNG alternative fuel vehicles in phases, adding that 34 per cent of its total expenditure is for diesel for its fleet of 16,000 buses. "Due to conversion of buses from diesel to LNG, pollution will reduce by 10 per cent and fuel cost will go down significantly.

MSRTC has signed an MoU with M/s Kings Gas for the conversion of buses to LNG. It includes usage and supply of fuel," the release said. MSRTC, which ferries around 60 lakh passengers everyday, will set up LNG distribution facilities at 90 depots across the state, the release added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

CM Eknath Shinde reiterates his ambition for $1 trn Maharashtra economy

Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange today

Pok part of India, its citizens are Indians irrespective of religion: Shah

Firms report electoral bonds under donations, miscellaneous expenses

Centre approves Rs 645 cr for 10 waterways projects on Brahmaputra in Assam

'Why malign India Inc? Electoral bonds just tip of poll funding iceberg'

Delhi Cabinet gives nod to extend electric vehicle policy till June

Topics : Maharashtra government Green energy renewable sources natural gas Public Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon