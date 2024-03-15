Delhi Cabinet gives nod to extend electric vehicle policy till June

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the extension of Electric Vehicle policy till June this year.

All current incentives and subsidies remain intact, and any vehicles purchased from January 1 onwards will be eligible for the benefits under this extension, a Delhi government statement said.

The Delhi EV policy has been extended till June 30 or until the notification of Delhi EV policy 2.0, whichever is earlier, it added.





ALSO READ: New scheme for electric vehicles may put global majors in fast lane The decision to extend the policy was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Friday. Comments and suggestions from various stakeholders are currently being considered for inclusion in the upcoming Delhi EV Policy 2.0, the statement said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The extension of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy underscores our dedication to fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly transport ecosystem in the capital. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to making Delhi a leader in electric mobility at global level."



The initial Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy was notified on August 7, 2020 for a duration of three years, and was later extended until December 31, 2023. The government is now in the process of formulating the EV Policy 2.0. A consultation held on May 24, 2023 sought feedback from key stakeholders, including OEMs, businesses, and government departments, as well as the general public.

Since its launch in August 2020, over 1.80 lakh EVs have been registered, predominantly two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The average annual EV penetration has increased from three per cent in 2020 to 12 per cent by December 2023, reaching 16 per cent December 2023, the highest monthly EV penetration recorded among any states in India.

Under the policy, the Kejriwal government has disbursed financial incentives totalling over Rs 179 crores across various e-vehicle segments, with Rs 64 crores disbursed for two-wheelers, over Rs 100 crores for three-wheelers.









