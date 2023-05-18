Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.
He was speaking after inspecting various pre-monsoon works being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief.
He said civic authorities have already set up holding ponds and floodgates to release rain water into the sea.
"I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned," he added.
The chief minister rejected allegations of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contractors had been given advance mobilisation amount of Rs 600 crore by the BMC for road tenders.
Also Read
IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year
Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor
Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts
Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control
El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet
Indian navy flies to rescue of Chinese fishermen in Southern Indian Ocean
ISRO getting ready for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Official
BJP to train 200 women in every Lok Sabha constituency under Kamal Mitra
Global stroke deaths could increase to nearly 5 million by 2030: Study
SC on Jallikattu: TN parties welcomes ruling, animal rights groups see red
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)