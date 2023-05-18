close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inspecting various pre-monsoon works being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief.

He said civic authorities have already set up holding ponds and floodgates to release rain water into the sea.

"I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned," he added.

The chief minister rejected allegations of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contractors had been given advance mobilisation amount of Rs 600 crore by the BMC for road tenders.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Indian navy flies to rescue of Chinese fishermen in Southern Indian Ocean

ISRO getting ready for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Official

BJP to train 200 women in every Lok Sabha constituency under Kamal Mitra

Global stroke deaths could increase to nearly 5 million by 2030: Study

SC on Jallikattu: TN parties welcomes ruling, animal rights groups see red

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government monsoons Waterlogging

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Gland Pharma profit declines by 56% on soft demand in March quarter

Gland Pharma
2 min read

HCC Q4 results: Multifold rise with net profit at Rs 190.66 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Changes in FEMA rules to bring parity in treatment of overseas spending

Photo: ANI
4 min read
Premium

Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club; growth strong across regions

Varun Beverages
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon