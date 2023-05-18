close

BJP to train 200 women in every Lok Sabha constituency under Kamal Mitra

After the launch on May 19, Mahila Mitras across the country will be trained through this training program till December, which will be online

ANI Politics
BJP’s Mahila Morcha workers celebrate the party’s success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bhopal on Monday. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda on Friday will inaugurate the "Kamal Mitra" training program at 6 pm in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha and General Secretary Dushyant Gautam along with all office bearers will be present on the occasion.

In the "Kamal Mitra" training programme, 200 women from every Lok Sabha constituency will be trained to become Mahila Mitra.

In this regard, the National President of Mahila Morcha, Vanati Srinivas said, "Kamal Mitra is a unique training program through which there is a plan to train their female workers on the schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The target of this training program is to prepare 100000 Kamal Mitra sisters by training 200 office bearers and female workers of Mahila Morcha in each Lok Sabha constituency.

The training on the 15 prominent schemes of the Government of India such as Ujjwala Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Matrutva Vandana Yojana etc have been prepared in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi languages in addition to Hindi, English.

After the launch on May 19, Mahila Mitras across the country will be trained through this training program till December, which will be online.

Mahila Morcha's national media convenor Neetu Dabba said that a team of professionals have been formed for this programme which has been taken from different states from all over the country and are well versed in local languages.

"A team of enlightened women including doctors, professors, engineers, lawyers, IT professionals and research scholars, will train these female workers and prepare a group of enlightened women for the country. They have been taken from different states from all over the country and are well-versed in the local language," she said.

"They will train the female workers of Mahila Morcha. The schemes of the Prime Minister of the country should reach the maximum number of women and the maximum number of women in the country should be the beneficiaries, this is the goal of this Kamalmitra campaign," she added.

After giving training, all the workers will have to give a test and only after passing it, they will get a trained Kamal Mitra certificate. The information of all those female workers will also be made available on the NaMo portal so that anyone can contact them and seek their help.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Lok Sabha

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

