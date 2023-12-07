Sensex (-0.13%)
Maha govt tables supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520 cr in state assembly

The supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, were tabled in the House by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520.77 crore in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the legislature here.
The supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, were tabled in the House by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.
Of the total, supplementary demands worth Rs 19,244.34 crore were described as mandatory expenditure, while demands worth Rs 32,792.81 crore are required for various ongoing programmes and schemes of the state government, a note issued by the finance department said. Besides that, supplementary demands worth Rs 3,483.62 crore are towards the state's contribution to the ongoing schemes of the Union government, it said.
"There are several ongoing schemes which require a portion of financial expenditure from the state's coffers," a finance department official said.
The actual impact of these supplementary demands on the state treasury would be Rs 48,384.66 crore, the note said.

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

