Sensex (-0.17%)
69532.49 -121.24
Nifty (-0.25%)
20885.60 -52.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6769.05 + 25.45
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
44290.20 + 57.75
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
46652.80 -181.75
Heatmap

Intermittent rain hampers normal life in Kolkata, south Bengal districts

Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received intermittent rain on Thursday morning accompanied by chilly wind, giving the denizens the first feel of winter this season

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Intermittent rain and chilly wind greeted the denizens of Kolkata and adjoining districts in south Bengal on Thursday morning hampering normal life.
The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday morning as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received intermittent rain on Thursday morning accompanied by chilly wind, giving the denizens the first feel of winter this season.
People faced difficulties going to work with traffic snarls occurring at some places in the city and adjoining Salt Lake area.
Owing to cloudy conditions, the minimum temperature in the city was above normal by three notches at 19.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Met said.
The maximum temperature is, however, likely to remain well below normal owing to the weather conditions, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Govt to move Bill to establish Central University in Telangana in Lok Sabha

NIA may take up Khalistani terrorist Pannun issue during FBI chief's visit

Shah to move Bills on J-K in RS, discussion on economic situation to go on

Per-acre expenditure cost of wheat, rice should be reduced: Nitin Gadkari

Air quality in Delhi remains in 'poor' category, overall AQI at 276

Topics : Kolkata West Bengal Rainfall

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon