PM Modi cites poll data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Quoting Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the Congress faced assembly polls 40 times while in power for one term in those states and could win only seven of them

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cited poll data to assert that the BJP has become people's most preferred for governance as its record of winning state elections while in power is much better than the Congress.
Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credited "team spirit" for the party's big win in the recent assembly polls, noting that besides winning in three states it has also grown in strength in Telangana and Mizoram.
Quoting Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the Congress faced assembly polls 40 times while in power for one term in those states and could win only seven of them, having a dismal success rate of 18 per cent.
The corresponding figures for the BJP is 22 out of 39 times, a success rate of 56 per cent, Modi noted.
Regional parties have fared better than the Congress but not the BJP as they won 18 of 36 times when in power, notching up a success rate of 50 per cent.
It shows the BJP is the most preferred party for running the government, he said.
Earlier, Modi was given a standing ovation at the meeting following the party's stupendous win in three assembly polls.
Party MPs raised slogans lauding his leadership as senior leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, felicitated Modi at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament's Winter Session.
The BJP scored a thumping win over the Congress in the assembly polls to three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Modi's leadership has been cited as the primary reason for its big win.
The Congress snatched power from the BRS in Telangana where the BJP's vote share and tally rose.
The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions.
In the meetings, its leaders, including Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP governance Assembly elections

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon