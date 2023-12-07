Sensex (-0.08%)
Michaung: Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey to assess flood situation

Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall

Rajnath Singh

As weather condition improved, the Electric multiple unit (EMU) train service, after the normal pattern of services resumed, departed from Chennai Central (MMC) station for Tiruttani on Thursday morning | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Several areas in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging conditions on Thursday caused due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Michaung's landfall two days ago.
Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall.
The waterfalls at the Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul district also swelled and overflowing due to heavy rainfall the region.
As weather condition improved, the Electric multiple unit (EMU) train service, after the normal pattern of services resumed, departed from Chennai Central (MMC) station for Tiruttani on Thursday morning.
Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to Cyclone Michaung.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.
The Defence Minister took to X on Thursday and said "Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused due to 'Michaung' Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government."
Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.
After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.
Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.

During their operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas in Chennai.
The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones to Cyclone Michaung.
"My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," PM Modi posted on X.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.
CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

