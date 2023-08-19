Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Maha govt to hold Govinda pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on Aug 31

The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, said

On Janmashtami, Dahi Handi acquired nationalistic flavour in Mumbai

Members from a Govinda mandal build a human pyramid to break Dahi Handi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai (File)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government will organise a human pyramid formation competition, the staple of the state's renowned 'Govinda' festivities, on August 31 with participating teams vying for the first prize worth Rs 11 lakh, state minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.
The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, told reporters.
"We are organising this competition as formation of human pyramid is now recognised as an adventure sport. We want to take this competition to international level," state sports minister Sanjay Bansode said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant

Curd conundrum: FSSAI clarifies on dahi label after protests in South India

NDRF calls off operation in Maharashtra landslide, death toll at 27

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award: Minister

Collegium system ideal for judges appointment, says ex-CJI U U Lalit

RSS-BJP placing own people in key parts of institutional structure: Rahul

Centre to set up Bureau of Port Security soon: Sarbananda Sonowal

Rishikesh-Badrinath NH shows fresh signs of subsidence after cracks appear

HP rain fury: Death toll over past week climbs to 78; more rains forecast

Indian economy shining as beacon of hope in challenging times: PM Modi

Topics : Maharashtra Shiv Sena Politics in India India

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon