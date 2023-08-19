Maha govt to hold Govinda pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on Aug 31

The Maharashtra government will organise a human pyramid formation competition, the staple of the state's renowned 'Govinda' festivities, on August 31 with participating teams vying for the first prize worth Rs 11 lakh, state minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, told reporters.

"We are organising this competition as formation of human pyramid is now recognised as an adventure sport. We want to take this competition to international level," state sports minister Sanjay Bansode said.