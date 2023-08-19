Confirmation

Indian economy shining as beacon of hope in challenging times: PM Modi

"With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians," he said

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that India's economy is shining as a beacon of hope in these challenging times.
"With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians," he said on X, reacting to news portal Moneycontrol's 'Bullish on India' campaign.
The portal, which specialises in reporting on markets and financial sector, had posted on X that the country's economy has not just withstood challenges, but thrived setting the stage for optimism.
The 'Bullish on India' campaign showcases India's economic resilience and growth potential in various critical sectors, it said.
It aims to analyse the key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown, the portal said in a separate statement.
"With detailed analysis of macroeconomic factors such as manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India's rising stand in the global leadership, 'Bullish on India' has been presented as a data backed campaign that underlines India's resilient economic growth," it said.

The campaign seeks to analyse key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the "unparalleled potential" the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown, it added.
"There are various adversities that have shaken economies worldwide in the past few years. However, India is standing tall, retaining its stature as the 'world's fastest-growing major economy'," it said, noting that the country is set to become the third largest economy in the coming years.



Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Economy India GDP

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

