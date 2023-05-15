close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Wankhede is accused of engaging in buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information, the report citing a source said

IANS New Delhi
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI has alleged in its FIR filed against former Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau head Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug seizure case, that the latter concealed information regarding his foreign trips and buying expensive watches.

 

The CBI has also seized Wankhede's mobile phone and it has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve data. A team of experts have been formed specially for this.

The FIR has been accessed by IANS in which the CBI has made shocking allegations.

"Sameer Wankhede is accused of engaging in buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information. He also allegedly concealed details of his expenses during his foreign trips," the CBI source said quoting FIR.

The CBI has mentioned that while some of the individuals caught on the cruise were released, Aryan Khan was arrested. It also mentioned that K.P. Goswami, who appeared as an NCB official, was responsible for Aryan Khan's arrest. He was presented in such a way that he seemed like an officer of the NCB. Later a demand of Rs 25 crore was made for settlement of the case, which was settled at Rs 8 crore. Rs 50 lakh was initially taken, but later some money was returned due to the case getting stuck.

Also Read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics to bring efficiency: FinMin

Have to build drug-free nation by 2047, says Shah in anti-narcotics meeting

Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air purifier launched at $949: Details

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Medical student injured in brawl over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

NMC to create centralised repository of practising doctors, all to get UID

Andhra moves SC against NGT order on clearance to Avulapalli reservoir

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Narcotics Control Bureau FIR copies

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

George Soros's firm among top bidders to acquire Vice out of bankruptcy

Vice Media
3 min read

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Medical student injured in brawl over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

The kerala story
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Kerala police, police
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

INS Mormugao
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon