close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Medical student injured in brawl over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

A student suffered injuries in a scuffle between groups over 'The Kerala story' movie at hostel, sparking protests in GMC with participants demanding an inquiry and appropriate action against culprits

Press Trust of India Jammu
The kerala story

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A medical student suffered head injuries in a scuffle between two groups over 'The Kerala story' movie at a hostel here, sparking protests in Government Medical College (GMC) with participants demanding an inquiry and appropriate action against culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is underway.

"There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC hostel Jammu. Cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on," the SSP said.

The protesting students said the scuffle took place after late Sunday night when a student shared a link of the controversial film in the official group of the first-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates, stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.

The student, who had objected to the sharing of the link, was later confronted and assaulted inside the hostel, leading to a scuffle as more and more students along with some outsiders joined the ruckus.

The students alleged that members of a right-wing group were brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans and attacked one of the students with a sharp-edged object, injuring him in the head. Two more students also sustained injuries in the assault.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Toll in terror attack in J&K's Dhangri climbs to 7; villagers demand probe

98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow

As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

NMC to create centralised repository of practising doctors, all to get UID

Andhra moves SC against NGT order on clearance to Avulapalli reservoir

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

UP's Election Commission to adopt ECI's voter list to eliminate duplication

The outsiders fled after police rushed to the scene to control the situation.

A group of students boycotted their classes and assembled outside GMC hospital this morning to press for an inquiry and demand appropriate action against the culprits.

"It was a deliberate attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. The Kerala story movie is not some holy sculpturePeople have different opinions with regard to the controversial film," a student said, demanding that culprits be identified and appropriate actions be taken against them as a deterrent to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the campus.

He said the CCTV footage is available to nail the culprits.

Principal GMC Shashi Sudhan Sharma visited the protesting students and assured them that action will be taken as per the law of the land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu movies

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

Supreme Court
4 min read

Salary details now part of most job postings in India, Delhi leads

salary, jobs, pay, increment, employment, check, letter, interview, companies, wage, income
2 min read

UP's Election Commission to adopt ECI's voter list to eliminate duplication

Image
2 min read

Territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs: CM Biren

Manipur violence
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

INS Mormugao
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon