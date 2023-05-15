Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

A tiff has broken out between the state police and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) over the non-payment of dues.

The trouble started when the KSEB sent an attachment notice to the Kerala Police saying that several police stations had not paid the electricity bills for long. It pointed out that payment of the Kerala Armed Police battalion was due of the 2004 to 2009 period.

Irked by the attachment notice, the Police headquarters shot back a letter to the KSEB seeking Rs 130 crore which they owe to the Police for the services rendered by police in providing security to dams and KSEB offices.

With the two state departments out against one another, the matter is now before the Kerala government and talks have begun at the highest level to resolve the issue.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holds the Home portfolio, K.Krishnankutty of the JD(S) is State Power Minister.

--IANS

