Maharashtra approves 4% quota in promotions for divyang employees

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a four per cent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service.
In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the decision for the divyang reservation in promotion was taken at the Cabinet meeting.
This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government.
The Cabinet also decided that women belonging to the Open and the backward categories need not produce the non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under the Open category.
The Cabinet approved a proposal to bring 30 per cent of agriculture feeders under solar energy as part of the 'Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme' to ensure uninterrupted and sustainable power supply for agriculture pumps.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)