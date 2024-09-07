Business Standard
Maharashtra CM, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesh as 10-day festival begins

Chief minister said he prayed to Lord Ganesh, known as the god of wisdom and prosperity, for the well-being of state.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence in south Mumbai as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god began with pomp. Shinde along with his wife and MP son Shrikant Shinde conducted a 'puja' at Varsha, the CM's official residence.

Talking to reporters later, the chief minister said he prayed to Lord Ganesh, known as the god of wisdom and prosperity, for the well-being of the state.

He said the state has received good rains this year and hoped it will bring prosperity to the farmers. "In some parts, there has been excess rainfall and led to crop loss," Shinde said, stressing that the government will firmly stand behind the farmers.

Shinde listed out his government's various schemes aimed at the welfare of women and farmers in the state. Maharashtra ranks first in the state in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) and has 52 per cent share, he added.
 
State Governor C P Radhakrishnan performed 'aarti' of Lord Ganesh at his official residence 'Jal Bhushan' in Raj Bhavan. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official 'Sagar' bungalow, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray conducted a puja at his residence 'Shivtirth'.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family members, including his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray, visited the famous 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh Mandal in central Mumbai to take darshan of the deity on the first day of the festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

