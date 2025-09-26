Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Orange and red alerts have been issued for certain districts, with instructions for precautionary and preparatory measures to be taken through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC)

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

According to the advisory, central Maharashtra and Konkan are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between September 27 and 29, with extremely heavy showers likely in some areas on September 28. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Friday evening issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious following a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state over the next three days.

A release from the Revenue and Forest Department said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha between September 27 and 29.

Orange and red alerts have been issued for certain districts, with instructions for precautionary and preparatory measures to be taken through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

According to the advisory, central Maharashtra and Konkan are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between September 27 and 29, with extremely heavy showers likely in some areas on September 28.

 

Vidarbha may record light to moderate rain at several places, along with heavy rainfall at some locations on September 27.

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

Maharashtra invites realty firms to develop 13K acres of MSRTC land

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra allots ₹1,500 crore aid for Marathwada farmers hit by rains

Maharashtra Rains

Low-pressure system to bring rain to Maharashtra; monsoon retreat delayed

BMC

BMC told to make road works dashboard citizen-centric in Mumbai

Women, Indian Women

Maharashtra mulls monetising 'Golden Data' of welfare scheme beneficiaries

Marathwada -- already reeling under heavy rains -- is likely to receive light to moderate rain between September 26 and 29, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 27 and 28.

The government has appealed to the public to follow official instructions, avoid hazardous zones and refrain from travelling to flood-prone areas.

People have been advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms, and to ensure all precautions are taken for flood safety.

Residents in affected regions should use local relief shelters if necessary and avoid unnecessary travel during flood situations. People have also been strictly cautioned against crossing waterlogged roads or bridges, and urged not to spread or believe rumours, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lash Odisha as depression nears coast; CM reviews preparedness

A security personnel stands guard during a bandh in Kashmir

AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

Stubble Burning, Stubble

CAQM orders Punjab, Haryana to enforce zero stubble burning this harvest

Kerala High Court

Kerala HC upholds stay on commission to probe ED role in gold smuggling

NCERT

NCERT to grant equivalence for Class 10, 12 certificates across all boards

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government monsoon rainfall IMD IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon