Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra mulls monetising 'Golden Data' of welfare scheme beneficiaries

Maharashtra mulls monetising 'Golden Data' of welfare scheme beneficiaries

The database, termed as 'Golden Data', will carry details of every beneficiary of state and central schemes and will be accessible through a unique 'MahaID'

Women, Indian Women

The state runs more than 50 welfare schemes, including centrally-sponsored ones. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government is weighing a proposal from the IT department to monetise non-personal data of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through its new digital platform 'Samanvay', scheduled for launch on October 2, officials said.

The database, termed as 'Golden Data', will carry details of every beneficiary of state and central schemes and will be accessible through a unique 'MahaID' linked to Aadhaar numbers, they said.

The portal is currently under trial, a senior official from the Information Technology department said.

"Once the system functions smoothly, we may explore monetising the data with private companies, start-ups and financial institutions. This is consistent with central government policy, and privacy-related issues have already been addressed at the national level," he said.

 

The shared information would be anonymised, with no personal details revealed, he clarified.

Also Read

Heavy rainfall, Kolkata rainfall, waterlogging

Govt must declare wet drought in Jalgaon, parts of Marathwada: Minister

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra signs MoUs worth ₹80,962 cr for industrial projects, 40k jobs

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra mandates e-KYC for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries, sets deadline

Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

"Such data will help private companies in conducting market research before product launches. However, the government has not taken a final decision yet," the official added.

The consolidated database will cover economic, social and geographical information of citizens, aimed at improving welfare delivery and eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, as per the IT department.

Duplication and inconsistencies in existing records have been removed, the official said.

Details available through the Aadhaar-linked system will include name, age, gender, religion, caste, income range, education, vehicles owned, government scheme benefits and number of children.

The state has also sought income data from the Income Tax department and vehicle information from the Vahan database. Health records are likely to be integrated with MahaID at a later stage.??  The state runs more than 50 welfare schemes, including centrally-sponsored ones.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 18 to 65, the government has found a few lakhs of ineligible beneficiaries through Golden Data, the official said. The women and child welfare department is currently carrying out physical verification of these cases.

"The consolidated database will be shared with relevant departments as and when specific schemes are implemented. The purpose is to ensure smooth execution of welfare programmes," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Metro, Delhi Metro

No more reels: Delhi Metro cracks down on making video content, loud music

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana clears ₹3,745 cr investment; Coca-Cola plant to support farmers

PM Modi

PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

Taxi, Mumbai

Drivers of app-based taxis in Maharashtra implement govt-notified fare

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon