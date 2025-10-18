Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 21.66 lakh affected farmers

Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as "too meagre" to help cultivators rebuild their lives (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the disbursal of Rs 3,258 crore financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to excess rainfall and floods in 23 districts, state Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The state relief and rehabilitation minister on Friday said that over the past two days, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 5,364 crore through multiple resolutions to support farmers.

The government has now sanctioned Rs 3,258 crore for 3.365 million farmers in 23 rain and flood-affected districts, he said in an official statement.

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 2.166 million affected farmers.

 

Earlier this month, the government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as "too meagre" to help cultivators rebuild their lives.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 6.869 million hectares across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

