Maharashtra logs 179 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,567

The department said 8,518 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,70,58,765

Press Trust of India Mumbai
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of more than 100 infections from the previous day, while two more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,67,793, while the toll increased to 1,48,540, a health department bulletin said. Mumbai recorded 56 cases during the day. The state had logged 76 cases and one fatality on Monday. Solapur and Sindhdurg districts recorded one fatality each, said the bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent. The bulletin said 137 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,686 and leaving the state with 1,567 active cases. It said at present the dominant variant of COVID-19 was Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,241 cases of this strain have been found in the state. Also, 13 deaths were linked to this variant.

The department said 8,518 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,70,58,765.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Maharashtra corona

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

