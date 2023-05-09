close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

Rajaa is the son of senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu. The MLA will be sworn-in as minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan added

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar has been dropped from the MK Stalin-led cabinet and TRB Rajaa has been included in the council of ministers.

Governor R N Ravi has accepted CM Stalin's recommendations, a Raj Bhavan statement said on Tuesday.

This is the second reshuffle of the Stalin-led cabinet that assumed office in 2021.

The CM has recommended to the Governor to "induct Dr TRB Rajaa, (MLA) Mannargudi constituency, in the Council of Ministers," the statement said. Ravi has "approved the recommendation.

Raja is DMK IT Wing chief.

Further, the Governor has also approved the CM's recommendation "to drop SM Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development from the Council of Ministers," it added.

Also Read

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Nasar was in the news a few months ago for allegedly hurling a stone at a party worker over some issue, a video of which had gone viral, drawing flak from various quarters.

Rajaa is the son of senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu. The MLA will be sworn-in as minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu mk stalin Cabinet reshuffle

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
Premium

Freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
6 min read

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
1 min read

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

RK Singh
1 min read

Vaishnaw discusses Make in India programme with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon