Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

The Rashtrapati Bhavan later also shared pictures from the ceremony on its official Twitter handle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
R-Day: President Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred eight Kirti Chakras, including five posthumously, to personnel of the Army and paramilitary and police forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, also presented 29 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumously, to the personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory police during a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Sudip Sarkar, Constable/GD, in the Border Security Force, Rohit Kumar, Sg. Constable, J&K Police, and three others -- one sub-inspector and two head constables, Chhattisgarh government, have been conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously, it said.

Three personnel, including one of a Major-rank, from the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, have been conferred the Kirti Chakra, the ministry said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan later also shared pictures from the ceremony on its official Twitter handle.

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Kirti Chakra to Major Shubhang, Dogra Regiment, 62nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles. He exhibited extraordinary valour despite sustaining gunshot wound and eliminated a terrorist during an operation in Budgam, J&K," it tweeted.

The gallantry awards were given for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty, the ministry said.

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Kirti Chakra to Shri Shrawan Kashyap, Head Constable, Chhattisgarh (Posthumous). He displayed extraordinary courage and made supreme sacrifice for the nation while fighting and killing the Naxals during an operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Among the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) awardees is Rifleman Aurangzab, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 44th Battlion, the Rashtriya Rifles. This award of Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) was announced on the Independence Day in 2018, it added.

Sepoy Karn Veer Singh (Rajput Regiment) and Gunner Jasbir Singh (Regiment of Artillery), both from the Rashtriya Rifles, are also among those who have been posthumously conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

The other two bravehearts to have been conferred this gallantry award posthumously are Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Baramulla) and Naik Jasbir Singh, 6th Battalion, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the statement said.

A group of personnel from the Army, the Air Force, Navy and those rendering services under the Ministry of Home Affairs have also been conferred the Shaurya Chakra, according to the statement.

The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

