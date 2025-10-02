Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

The state recorded 163 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and one each under the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act in 2023

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Uttar Pradesh topped the list in this category, which includes offences like damage to public property, sedition charges and matters under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra reported a drop in Offences Against the State' in 2023 compared to the previous years, according to the latest data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

There were 169 cases registered in 2023, against 174 in 2022 and 218 in 2021, the report said, adding that Maharashtra ranked seventh under this head.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list in this category, which includes offences like damage to public property, sedition charges and matters under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with 1,749 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 834 cases and Assam (278 cases).

In 2023, Maharashtra registered one case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, which the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now replaced. Three cases were registered for imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration in the state.

 

The state recorded 163 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and one each under the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act in 2023.

Also Read

Crime

NCRB data shows lower crime rate than national average in UP: State Police

Crime

Dip in murders; cybercrimes, crimes against STs spiked: NCRB 2023

hotel booking, hotel stocks, booking

Family demands proper probe into woman tourist's death in Wayanad resort

gavel law cases

Badlapur accused encounter: HC slams govt for not filing FIR against cops

arrest

Two Navy officers among 3 held for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants

According to the NCRB data concerning left-wing extremism, Maharashtra reported five murders committed by Naxalites and six attempts to murder in 2023. Two cases of loot (robbery and dacoity) and four arson cases were reported under this head.

Environment-related offences have been on the rise in Maharashtra, said the crime data agency. In 2023, the state recorded 4,854 cases, up from 2,478 in 2022 and 1,094 in 2021, the NCRB said, adding that charge sheets have been filed in 99.7 per cent of such cases in 2023.

Maharashtra ranked fourth was on fourth spot in the country in this category. Tamil Nadu ranked first with 41,304 cases, Kerala second with 8,786 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 7,794 cases in 2023.

The state recorded 17 cases under the Forest Act and Forest Conservation Act in 2023, 27 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 257 under the Environmental Protection Act, 14 under the laws aimed at checking air and water pollution, and 4,539 cases under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Supreme Court, SC

SC ends ECC exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods into Delhi

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

Hyderabad rains

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Munawar Faruqui

Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

Topics : Crime in India crimes Crime Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon