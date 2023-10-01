close
Mahatma Gandhi's ideology will always remain relevant for world: Prez Murmu

Gandhiji inspired the nation to participate in the freedom struggle and led a huge movement that changed the course of history and got Independence, Murmu said

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi's strong and vibrant ideology will always remain relevant for the world and asked people to follow his values ??and teachings for the welfare of the country.
"Gandhiji ideals of truth and non-violence paved a new way for the world. Gandhiji not only fought for non-violence throughout his life but he also took up the cause of cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and farmers' rights and fought against untouchability, social discrimination and illiteracy," she said in a message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.
Gandhiji inspired the nation to participate in the freedom struggle and led a huge movement that changed the course of history and got Independence, Murmu said.
"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 154th birth anniversary," the President said.
She said Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama and many other politicians of the world were influenced by Gandhiji's ideas.
"Gandhiji's strong and vibrant ideology will always remain relevant for the world. On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to follow his values ??and teachings in our thought, speech and action to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of the country," Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti President of India

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

