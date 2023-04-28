close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goa beaches to get trained dogs, AI-powered systems for safety operations

A team of 11 dogs, called the 'paw squad', is being trained, and it is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Asia

BS Web Team New Delhi
goa

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An official agency tasked with lifesaving operations in Goa said on Friday the state beaches will be soon equipped with trained dogs to spot and rescue people and locate missing children. 
According to a PTI report, a team of 11 dogs, called the 'paw squad', is being trained, and it is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Asia, the Drishti Marine official said in the presence of state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte.

According to the report, "They are being trained to spot and rescue victims in distress, search, and rescue in rocky areas and locate missing children at the beaches. The paw squad is being trained by canine expert Arjun Shawn Moitra and will be deployed first at high-density beaches."
The decision comes days after the news of two people drowning in Goa came to light. On April 23, two died while two minors were reported missing after a group of four people were swept away by a wave while they were allegedly clicking selfies on Sunday evening.

Commenting on the recent incident, Amarnath Panjikar, Congress media cell chairman said that the recent drowning incident has once again exposed the beach safety contract as a scam of the tourist department. The incident proves that the contractors have not deployed enough lifeguards on the beaches.
The spokesperson from Drishti Marine also added that they were giving the final touches to two Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, namely, Aurus and Triton, to assist lifesavers at beaches.

Also Read

Centre nods for Goa like beach shacks across coastal states to lift tourism

Ironman 70.3: Young and old flock to Goan beach for gruelling test

Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India

Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT

Bard not trained on Gmail data, glitch part of early experiment: Google

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, support for wrestlers grows

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

Delhi Metro to be curtailed on Airport Line Sunday for maintenance work


According to an Indian Express report that cited Drishti Marine, "beaches in North Goa accounted for the highest number of rescues by lifesavers, with 167 rescue operations being conducted in waters off Calangute beach followed by 113 rescues at Baga. 
Both Aurus and Triton can monitor the surroundings, assess risks, and are capable of sharing real-time information to help on-duty lifesavers respond faster.


(With inputs from agencies)
Topics : Artificial intelligence Goa Goa beaches BS Web Reports Dogs

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
1 min read

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $2.1 billion to $584.2 billion

forex
1 min read

Trade body seeks fast-track desk for project clearance in Rajasthan

Bankers
2 min read

CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

Image
5 min read

Delhi Metro to be curtailed on Airport Line Sunday for maintenance work

Chandrachud
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon