Man arrested from Kerala for 'threatening to blow up Mumbai airport'

A Kerala resident was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here if he was not paid "one million US dollars in Bitcoin", an official said.

The ATS started probe after the Mumbai International Airport Limited, which operates the airport, received a threatening email in its feedback inbox at 11.06 am on Thursday, the police official said.

"This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 in 48 hours unless one million US dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs," the email read.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) at the Sahar police station.

The ATS cyber cell, which started a parallel investigation, traced the IP address from which the email had been sent to Kerala, following which a team flew to the southern state and nabbed the accused.

He was being brought to Mumbai and would be handed over to Sahar Police, the official said without disclosing the accused's identity.

Also Read At $35,198, Bitcoin climbs to highest since May 2022 on ETF excitement Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings UP ATS questions Pak citizen Seema, Indian partner Sachin for second day US court ruling on Grayscale ETF pushes crypto market up, Bitcoin jumps 5% Crypto wrap: Market flat as US Fed's comments keep investors cautious Gyanvapi row: Hearing on handing over basement to DM deferred to next week Taking steps to arrest absconding Virender Dixit: CBI tells Delhi HC Trust between partners helping in efforts to secure free Indo-Pacific: EAM IBC recoveries declining, resolution timelines getting prolonged: Crisil Drilling to resume shortly: NDMA on Silkyara tunnel rescue operations