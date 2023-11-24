Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Taking steps to arrest absconding Virender Dixit: CBI tells Delhi HC

It has been alleged that several minors and women were illegally confined at Dixit's "spiritual university" -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya, Rohini and were not allowed to meet their parents

Taking steps to arrest absconding Virender Dixit: CBI tells Delhi HC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Friday told the Delhi High Court it was taking steps to secure the arrest of absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing rape charges.
After perusing a status report filed by the investigating agency in a sealed cover, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that the CBI was making "ernest efforts" to comply with the court's directions to take action against Dixit who has been absconding for several years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"He appears to be outside India. We will arrest him soon. We have taken help of Interpol," counsel for CBI told the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna.
The high court was hearing a 2017 petition filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by lawyer Sravan Kumar, alleging that several minors and women were illegally confined at Dixit's "spiritual university" -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya, Rohini and were not allowed to meet their parents.
The bench asked the CBI to file a fresh status report in the matter.
On May 31, it had directed the CBI to take steps for arresting Dixit after it was brought to its notice that Dixit or his followers were uploading various videos on at least six YouTube channels and social media handles and that a large number of videos are being uploaded from March 2018.
The high court had earlier asked the CBI to trace the founder of the ashram Dixit and directed the agency to probe the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram where it was claimed they were kept in "animal-like" conditions behind metal doors in a "fortress" surrounded by barbed wire.
The CBI had then assured the high court that all efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Dixit and that raids were carried out at his farm houses and ashrams and special teams were constituted to arrest him.
On September 12, the court had said that CBI was free to freeze the bank accounts Dixit.

Also Read

Virender Sehwag picks Rohit Sharma as leading run-getter in World Cup 2023

I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on his induction in ICC's 'Hall of Fame'

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

When will self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat': Congress

Gyanvapi row: Hearing on handing over basement to DM deferred to next week

Trust between partners helping in efforts to secure free Indo-Pacific: EAM

IBC recoveries declining, resolution timelines getting prolonged: Crisil

Drilling to resume shortly: NDMA on Silkyara tunnel rescue operations

Karnataka's Shakti scheme records over 100 cr free rides worth Rs 2397 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Delhi High Court

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon