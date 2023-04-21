Man who shot woman in Saket Court complex arrested: Delhi Police

The man who allegedly shot and injured a woman inside the Saket Court complex in South Delhi on Friday was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana, Delhi Police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the accused has been identified as Kameshwar Singh.

Singh, a former advocate at the Saket court, had filed a case of cheating against the woman over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh and the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday, police said.

He fired multiple shots at the woman, injuring her in her abdomen and a hand, they said.

Videos of the incident showed the man and the woman having an argument outside the lawyers' block and the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds from a close range at the woman, who scrambled to move away from him screaming for help. The man then fired a third round.

