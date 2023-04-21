close

CBDT asks tax dept to examine top 30 cases of shortfall in TDS deduction

Apex body releases interim action plan for the first half of FY24

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked the tax department to examine 30 cases with the maximum shortfall in the deduction of TDS, and issue tax demands to these parties by June 30.
The directive is the part of the recent action plan floated by the apex decision-making body in matters of income-tax, to prioritise prosecution filing, dispose of pending appeals and enhance the use of technology in the first half of the current financial year (FY24).

“There are instances where the assessee deducts TDS for such an amount which turns out to be lower than the rates prescribed under the Income-Tax Act. That could be deliberate or due to ignorance,” a tax official said.
Where a shortfall has indeed been noticed, the official said the balance tax should immediately be deposited vide a new challan.

The deductor may face a penalty equal to the shortfall in the amount deducted or remitted. He may could even face rigorous imprisonment for anything between three months and seven years.
TDS usually constitutes about 47 per cent of the gross direct tax collections. And for FY24, its contribution to the total mop up is likely to rise significantly, due to certain measures such as TDS on online gaming, and interest income earned on listed debt securities.

Outlining the roadmap for the current fiscal, the CBDT issued directives on completing the prosecution process and filing chargesheets by June end on cases identified by I-T Systems till March 31.
That apart, CBDT has emphasised on disposal of pending tax appeals filed before April 2019. It said officials should pass at least 100 appellate orders by June end. Appeals in which there are systemic difficulties in disposal are to be reported by May 20.

The apex body also outlined refund related protocols. It said that refunds should be approved in cases where scrutiny assessment has been completed, and should be done by the end of this month.
The action plan also talks about enhancing the use of technology, and asked officials to digitise all the returns of assessment year 2022-23 by May end.

It has asked the faceless assessment units to make provisions for completion of assessments in a systematic and time-bound manner.
For instance, they have been asked to allocate fresh penalties and centralised communication to assesses in non-responsive cases.

It also suggested sharing information with other agencies in a time bound manner. And there should be 100 per cent submission of information in requests by other agencies by end of the month.
Topics : TDS CBDT tax tax department

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

