Mandaviya lauds Manu Bhaker, calls her product of Khelo India ecosystem

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said Manu Bhaker, who became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in the ongoing Paris Games, is a product of the sporting ecosystem created by the government's flagship Khelo India programme. Bhaker showed tremendous fighting spirit on Sunday to end a 12-year medal drought for shooting at the quadrennial showpiece and put India on Paris Games medal table with her 10m air pistol bronze. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "When she met PM Modi (before the Games), she told him that 'the initiative of Khelo India has helped many athletes like myself in shaping our careers' and today, through Khelo India, many athletes are participating in many events," Mandaviya told PTI in an interaction here.

Bhaker, who has a plethora of international medals in her cabinet including gold from the world championships, has also been a gold-medallist at the Khelo India Games.

"Khelo India has two important flanks, through the KIRTI Project, we are doing talent identification among students who are studying in colleges and giving them an ecosystem, training, hostel facilities and taking care of the expenses," he explained.

The minister said once identified, the chosen ones make the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) pool.

"...they are given national and international exposure, they are provided with best coaches, they get trained abroad," he said.

"Manu Bhaker was given the opportunity to train in Germany and Switzerland through the TOPS scheme so that she could perform her best," he added.

The minister defended the decision to send personal coaches with athletes to Paris, saying it was a conscious decision of the government to provide every possible support to them.

"Previously our contingent's support staff and coaches had limited facilities to travel with the players, this time we ensured that our athletes were aided by 140 people and their support staff, including their coaches.

"We have made the arrangement of India House in Paris so that we can operate a central information system from there along with a central support system," Mandaviya said.

The Indian contingent also has a medical board, headed by renowned surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, in Paris.

"It's natural when our players do well, it helps boost the morale of the country too and I am fully confident that our players will do the nation proud," Mandaviya said.

Asked how important will be India's Paris performance when India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics is evaluated, Mandaviya said: "In 2036, India has prepared to bid for it (Olympics) and is willing to meet the expectations of the administration to get the rights.