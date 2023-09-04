Confirmation

Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in the violence

Maratha quota protest

Photo: Saamana.com

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a bandh on Monday in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district to condemn the baton-charging of protesters in Jalna during their demand for Maratha quota.
In the wake of the bandh call, security in the town has been stepped up, an official in-charge at the Kalyan police control room said.
Essential services were exempted from the bandh, the morcha members said.
Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift to hospital a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota.
Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in the violence.
On Monday morning, a number of activists of the Maratha Kranti Morcha moved around in Kalyan town appealing to shopkeepers and other public service providers, including auto-rickshaw drivers, to support the bandh.

So far, there was not much affect of the bandh, the official at the police control room told PTI.
However, the Maratha Kranti Morcha's local leader Harshwardhan Palande claimed most of the shops in eastern part of Kalyan were closed.
He said the auto-rickshaws were operating so that office-goers do not face any inconvenience.
On Sunday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha activists protested against the Jalna incident by crushing pumpkins with their legs at the Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Jalna district superintendent of police, Tushar Doshi, is sent on compulsory leave and two DYSP-rank officers transferred out of Jalna district.
Shinde said ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Saxena would probe the lathi-charge incident, and if required, a judicial probe would be conducted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maratha quota Maharashtra

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

