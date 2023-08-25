Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of BJP underwent a reshuffle of its state office bearers.

The reshuffle, executed by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, was officially ratified by the BJP central office in New Delhi, a party statement said here on Friday.

Tadar Niglar has been designated as the state general secretary, while Romin Babom and Dotum Sora have been entrusted with the roles of state secretaries.

Kohman Lungphii Ngemu will be the new BJP Mahila Morcha state president, while Ritemso Manyu will be the state president of Yuva Morcha and Gumsen Lollen the state president of Kisan Morcha.

Kame Yangfo will be the new state president of ST Morcha while Sambu Siongju will be the new state president of Minority Morcha.

These designations were accorded the stamp of approval from the central BJP office, the statement added.

