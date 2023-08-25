Confirmation

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of BJP underwent a reshuffle of its state office bearers.

BJP

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
The reshuffle, executed by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, was officially ratified by the BJP central office in New Delhi, a party statement said here on Friday.
Tadar Niglar has been designated as the state general secretary, while Romin Babom and Dotum Sora have been entrusted with the roles of state secretaries.
Kohman Lungphii Ngemu will be the new BJP Mahila Morcha state president, while Ritemso Manyu will be the state president of Yuva Morcha and Gumsen Lollen the state president of Kisan Morcha.
Kame Yangfo will be the new state president of ST Morcha while Sambu Siongju will be the new state president of Minority Morcha.
These designations were accorded the stamp of approval from the central BJP office, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh North East BJP MLAs BJP

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

