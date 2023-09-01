Mary Kom writes to Shah for protection of Kom villages in Manipur

Boxing star M C Mary Kom has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure "security forces prevent both warring groups from intrusion to Kom villages in Manipur."



In a letter to Shah on Thursday she said the Kom community is an indigenous tribe of Manipur and one of the smallest among the minorities.

"We are all dispersed between the two rivalling communities... there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and are caught in the middle of all problems... due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction.

"We seek the help of the security forces to prevent both warring groups from intrusion into Kom villages," the Padma Vibhushan awardee said.

The former Rajya Sabha member requested all the deployed members of the Indian Army, Paramilitary, and state forces to be impartial in carrying out their responsibilities to safeguard the population and to be successful in maintaining peace and normalcy in the state.

Kom also urged everyone in Manipur especially Meiteis and Kuki Zo to join together, set aside their differences and restore peace and normalcy to the state.

"We all need to co-exist, so let's put our differences and wounds aside," she added.

